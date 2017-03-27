State told to improve work time

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Village Headmen and district reps at the consultation in Labasa on Saturday. Picture: SERAFINA SILATOGA

GOVERNMENT'S response time in fixing rural development projects should be improved.

This was an issue raised at the national development plan consultation held in Labasa where Sasa Village headmen and district reps asked that government officials maintain good communication line with them to make their work easier because they needed to inform villagers about development work.

Qelemumu Village headman Ilisoni Tuimavana, asked the reasons of delay from government departments in attending to development works.

He said many times, villagers were informed that development projects such as water, road upgrade or solar works would be done in the villages.

But villagers would wait for quite long or leaders such as him would keep visiting government offices for an update.

Ministry of Economy's senior economic planning officer Ilisoni Matakece said usually the government departments would work on a planned schedule.

"The department will have a few villages to work with as part of the development and might take time to get to the next village as they are working from village to village," he said. "It's not delayed, but it's only because they will work according to the development plans they have."

Mr Matakece also urged village leaders to have their own development plan.

"This will be good because you can always liaise with government departments and show them your village plans as this will put them in a better position to also plan their schedule."