WAF implements and enforces trade waste policy

Alisi Vucago
Monday, March 27, 2017

WATER Authority of Fiji (WAF) CEO Opetaia Ravai says they can now regularise trade waste from industries because they will have legal rights to take legal action against companies disposing illegal waste at the Kinoya Treatment Plant within three months.

Local Government Minister Parveen Kumar had told Parliament last week that the authority introduced a new Trade Waste Policy to facilitate the provision of an efficient and effective management system and mechanism for liquid trade waste discharge from industrial and commercial entities.

"Because some industries are continuing to dump fats, oil and grease from restaurants and the byproducts from their manufacturing processes, this policy will force them to comply with their standards. So it's good for everyone," Mr Ravai said.

"We now can charge them accordingly based on the commerce commission charges and we can also better monitor them," he said.

He said it would also help the environment and with the reduction of loads at their waste water treatment plants.

Mr Ravai added they could now start to implement and enforce the provisions that are in the policy.








