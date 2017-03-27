Poll plays on the cards

/ Front page / News

BE ready for political opponents trying to outwit one another as the 2018 General Election draws closer.

That's the word from renowned academic and political sociologist Professor Steven Ratuva, who is the director at the Department of Sociology and Anthropology of the MacMillan Brown Centre for Pacific Studies at the University of Canterbury in New Zealand.

Prof Ratuva said ahead of the polls people were bound to hear more verbal broadsides from political parties, big or small, to win their support.

He warned of military tactical manoeuvring or tactical political electioneering, especially in the art of outwitting your adversary through psychological warfare, manipulating the circumstances to win tactical advantage or direct assault, considering that two political leaders contesting the poll had military backgrounds.

"As the election draws closer and election campaigns officially start, we are bound to hear more verbal broadsides to outwit the other and win advantage but the question is, are these sufficient to win votes?"

Prof Ratuva said the leaders of FijiFirst and Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) needed to dig deeper beyond military tactics and tap into the realm of civilian mass social psychology to make their appeal and manufacture loyalty.

"Small parties, including the new ones, have a good chance of exploiting the weaknesses of the big parties to win votes.

"They have to be smart and strategic in creating pockets of niche support. They also need to work hard to create more visibility because familiarity is a critical factor in this single national constituency electoral system."

He said the visibility and familiarity of the party leader was crucial because he or she is supposed to attract the most votes for the party.

"The leader should be a good salesperson to be able to sell an electoral commodity to the voters.

"While the FijiFirst, as party in power, has the advantage of selling their development projects as electoral commodity, the other political parties will need to counter that with a more salable commodity."

Prof Ratuva said this was where tactical electoral marketing would become critical.