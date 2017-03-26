Fiji Time: 6:43 PM on Sunday 26 March

Konrote: Inflation driven by increase in kava price

LITIA CAVA
Sunday, March 26, 2017

Update: 5:19PM INFLATION for households that do not consume kava is less than three per cent says Ministry of Economy permanent secretary Makereta Konrote.

Ms Konrote said the prices of food especially vegetables increased drastically last year due to the effect of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

"So inflation at the moment is driven by the increase in price of kava,"she said.

During her power point presentation at the Budget consultation in Suva yesterday, Ms Konrote said Government is expecting inflation rate  to come down to three per cent by the end of this year.








