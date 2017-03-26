24 teams for Suva Kaji

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:15PM SUVA Kaji Rugby will send 24 teams to participate in the Galaxy Kaji Rugby this year.

President Michael Koroi said the competition grows tougher each year.

"The national Galaxy Kaji Rugby Tournament gets tougher and tougher every year with all the teams playing very good rugby," Koroi said.

"All the teams come well prepared and their teachers are well qualified with level 1 and 2 coaching certificate holders," he said.

"For us in Suva, we try and teach our boys the correct basic skills in rugby and for them to do the little things right during a game passing and catching correctly, getting on the right side of a ruck, being able to tackle well with correct body position, going in through the gate when contesting a ruck, staying on side when defending etc.

"These little things make them good rugby players and hopefully minimize their mistakes during a game. If they can get these things right then they should be able to play good enough to win some games but we'll see what happens at nationals."