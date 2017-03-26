Fiji Time: 6:43 PM on Sunday 26 March

Hill, Naciqa win

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Sunday, March 26, 2017

Update: 5:06PM NATIONAL Olympian Winston Hill and Apisai Naciqa both won in their respective category at Lambert Hall in Flagstaff, Suva on Saturday night.

Hill won against Australia Golden glove Adam Kay in the second round technical knockout in the 69 Category.

While middleweight Apisai Naciqa from Nasavu Boxing Club in Ra won against Aaron Mcquillan.

FABA secretary Asinate Nanovu said the local boxers impressive.

"We had two exhibition fights as the boys wanted to play.

"We had seven bouts for the local fights there were quite number of boxers from Nasavu Boxing club in Ra.

"The other local tournament that we'll look into is for Sakarai Ve that will be held at Raiwai Youth Club the date is yet to be confirmed but it's in April," Nanovu said.

Nanovu said Hill had a lot of experience and displayed a wonderful boxing competition.








