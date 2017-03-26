MOST forum ends in Malaysia

Update: 4:46PM THE Fijian male voice should speak louder now so that we can make the changes in gender inequality.
Minister for Women, Children and Poverty
Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa had highlighted this during the first Management
of Social Transformations (MOST) forum of Ministers of Social Development for
the Asia - Pacific Region which came to end yesterday.
The forum was hosted by the Government of
Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur.
"Fijian women can contribute to better
family livelihood and financial resilience when they are not harmed by violence
at homes," Mrs Vuniwaqa said.
She also stressed the importance of having a robust data system to help shape
policies for social inclusion.
She said that gender inequality and violence
against women and girls must be given priority so that women can seize
opportunities for empowerment. She emphasized the importance of men to be
champions of women empowerment.
Ministers from around the region had an
interactive dialogue on a number of evidence based initiatives that are drivers
of social inclusion.
Accompanying Mrs Vuniwaqa was the Permanent Secretary for Women, Children and
Poverty Alleviation, Dr Josefa Koroivueta.
The result of the forum will contributed to the
implementation of the MOST Strategy adopted at the
199th session of the Executive Board and to the 2030 Agenda
for Sustainable Development.