MOST forum ends in Malaysia

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa at the 1st Management of Social Transformations (MOST) forum of Ministers of Social Development for the Asia - Pacific Region Malaysia. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:46PM THE Fijian male voice should speak louder now so that we can make the changes in gender inequality.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa had highlighted this during the first Management of Social Transformations (MOST) forum of Ministers of Social Development for the Asia - Pacific Region which came to end yesterday.

The forum was hosted by the Government of Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur.

"Fijian women can contribute to better family livelihood and financial resilience when they are not harmed by violence at homes," Mrs Vuniwaqa said.

She also stressed the importance of having a robust data system to help shape policies for social inclusion.

She said that gender inequality and violence against women and girls must be given priority so that women can seize opportunities for empowerment. She emphasized the importance of men to be champions of women empowerment.

Ministers from around the region had an interactive dialogue on a number of evidence based initiatives that are drivers of social inclusion.

Accompanying Mrs Vuniwaqa was the Permanent Secretary for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Josefa Koroivueta.

The result of the forum will contributed to the implementation of the MOST Strategy adopted at the 199th session of the Executive Board and to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.