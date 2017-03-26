Fiji Time: 6:43 PM on Sunday 26 March

MOST forum ends in Malaysia

TALEBULA KATE
Sunday, March 26, 2017

Update: 4:46PM THE Fijian male voice should speak louder now so that we can make the changes in gender inequality.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa had highlighted this during the first Management of Social Transformations (MOST) forum of Ministers of Social Development for the Asia - Pacific Region which came to end yesterday.

The forum was hosted by the Government of Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur.

"Fijian women can contribute to better family livelihood and financial resilience when they are not harmed by violence at homes," Mrs Vuniwaqa said.

She also stressed the importance of having a robust data system to help shape policies for social inclusion.

She said that gender inequality and violence against women and girls must be given priority so that women can seize opportunities for empowerment. She emphasized the importance of men to be champions of women empowerment.

Ministers from around the region had an interactive dialogue on a number of evidence based initiatives that are drivers of social inclusion.

Accompanying Mrs Vuniwaqa was the Permanent Secretary for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Josefa Koroivueta.

The  result of the  forum will contributed to the  implementation of the  MOST  Strategy  adopted at the  199th session of the  Executive Board  and to the 2030 Agenda for  Sustainable Development. 








