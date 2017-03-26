Fiji Time: 6:43 PM on Sunday 26 March

Malayan campaign remembered

TALEBULA KATE
Sunday, March 26, 2017

Update: 4:37PM DURING the Malayan Campaign, Fijians gained a reputation as jungle fighters against communist guerrilla insurgents in Malaya, now part of Malaysia, in the 1950s.

The Minister of Defence and National Security Ratu Inoke Kubuabola recently visited the National Monument in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Batu Pahat, the site of insurgences during the Malayan Emergency, which lasted from 1948 until 1956.

Fijians fighting during the Malayan campaign were recruited for a volunteer battalion after they fought brilliantly in the Solomons during World War II.

Ratu Inoke said "The National Monument is a sculpture that commemorates those who died in Malaysia's struggle for freedom."

 He was accompanied by the Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho and the Ambassador Kolinio Takali.








