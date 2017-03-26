Malayan campaign remembered

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Defence and National Security Ratu Inoke Kubuabola with the Fiji Delegation at the National Monument in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:37PM DURING the Malayan Campaign, Fijians gained a reputation as jungle fighters against communist guerrilla insurgents in Malaya, now part of Malaysia, in the 1950s.

The Minister of Defence and National Security Ratu Inoke Kubuabola recently visited the National Monument in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Batu Pahat, the site of insurgences during the Malayan Emergency, which lasted from 1948 until 1956.

Fijians fighting during the Malayan campaign were recruited for a volunteer battalion after they fought brilliantly in the Solomons during World War II.

Ratu Inoke said "The National Monument is a sculpture that commemorates those who died in Malaysia's struggle for freedom."

He was accompanied by the Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho and the Ambassador Kolinio Takali.