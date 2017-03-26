Malayan campaign remembered

Update: 4:37PM DURING the Malayan Campaign, Fijians gained a reputation as jungle fighters against communist guerrilla insurgents in Malaya, now part of Malaysia, in the 1950s.
The Minister of
Defence and National Security Ratu Inoke Kubuabola recently visited the
National Monument in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Batu Pahat, the site of
insurgences during the Malayan Emergency, which lasted from 1948 until 1956.
Fijians
fighting during the Malayan campaign were recruited for a volunteer battalion
after they fought brilliantly in the Solomons during World War II.
Ratu Inoke said "The
National Monument is a sculpture that commemorates those who died in Malaysia's
struggle for freedom."
He was accompanied by
the Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho and the
Ambassador Kolinio Takali.