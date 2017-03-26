Tailevu North thrashed

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Nadroga team that won against Tailevu North in the Vodafone Senior League today. Picture: PAULINI RATULAILAI

Update: 4:20PM TAILEVU North was thrashed by Nadroga 10-0 in the Vodafone Senior League today.

Salveen Singh scored three tries out of the 10 points

Nadroga led in the first half 3-0 with tries from Salveen Singh and Filipe Tuinacave.

They came in strong in the second half scoring seven more goals.

Tailevu North Coach Jugen Kumar said his team were not well prepared.

"One of the major contribution is that we have a lot of young players and they do need game time," Kumar said.

Nadroga coach Waisea Tale said the boys were too casual in their playing.

"They were playing amongst themselves and did not finish like what we expected," Tale said.