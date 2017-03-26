Lottery scam warning

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:58PM ANY call from overseas informing you that you have won a lottery is nothing more than a bogus call.

Chief of Intelligence and Investigations ACP Biu Matavou highlighted this in a statement after they have been informed of a scam whereby international calls and emails are being received by members of the public with regards to "Winning a Lottery".

"According to the Cyber Crime Unit, these communications are made from unknown individuals using international calling codes," ACP Matavou said.

"We are also advising people not to provide personal details such as an email address and reject any unknown international calls and do not open emails from unknown senders," he said.

"We have received numerous queries regarding the matter and our advice is to be cautious when dealing with unknown callers."

He is advising members of the public that to win a lottery, one has to take part in it.