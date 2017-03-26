Lottery scam warning

Update: 3:58PM ANY call from overseas informing you that you have won a lottery is nothing more than a bogus call.
Chief of Intelligence and Investigations ACP Biu Matavou
highlighted this in a statement after they have been informed of a scam whereby
international calls and emails are being received by members of the public with
regards to "Winning a Lottery".
"According to the Cyber Crime
Unit, these communications are made from unknown individuals using
international calling codes," ACP Matavou said.
"We are also advising people not
to provide personal details such as an email address and reject any unknown
international calls and do not open emails from unknown senders," he said.
"We have received numerous
queries regarding the matter and our advice is to be cautious when dealing with
unknown callers."
He is advising members of the public
that to win a lottery, one has to take part in it.