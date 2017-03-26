FDPF grateful with agreement

Update: 3:45PM THE Fiji Disabled People's Federation (FDPF) is pleased with the government?s agreement to ratify the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in parliament earlier this week.
FDPF office manager, Lanieta Tuimabu said the ratification would provide an
appropriate pathway to realizing and ensuring accessibility and better
development programs for people with disabilities.
"The convention means a check on all existing legislation, policies and
programs to ensure that they comply with UNCRPD provision," she said.