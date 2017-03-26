FDPF grateful with agreement

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Fiji Disabled People's Federation after their submissions to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence last year. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 3:45PM THE Fiji Disabled People's Federation (FDPF) is pleased with the government?s agreement to ratify the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in parliament earlier this week.

FDPF office manager, Lanieta Tuimabu said the ratification would provide an appropriate pathway to realizing and ensuring accessibility and better development programs for people with disabilities.

"The convention means a check on all existing legislation, policies and programs to ensure that they comply with UNCRPD provision," she said.