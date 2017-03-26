Fiji Time: 6:43 PM on Sunday 26 March

Investigation into postings of explicit online pictures begins

TALEBULA KATE
Sunday, March 26, 2017

Update: 3:24PM IT is an offence to trade for the purpose of distribution or public exhibition, pictures, photographs, films, or any other obscene objects, or any other object tending to corrupt morals.

Chief of Intelligence and Investigations ACP Biu Matavou made the comment in light of an investigation currently being conducted by the Fiji Police Force Cyber Crime Unit in relation to the posting and sharing of explicit photos of young girls and women on social networking sites.

ACP Matavou said the investigation is focusing on Facebook users who are sharing the photos of women.

He said people must be mindful of the fact that this act is a criminal offence.

"We have received information that someone is offering money for the photos and once sent, it is shared with other uses and posted on closed groups," ACP Matavou said.

"The act of circulating and sharing the photos in these groups is an offence and we are now actively pursuing some information regarding those involved and we are warning those doing so to stop."

He said members of the public are being urged to refrain from sending these explicit photos as it is clearly being used by certain individuals as a means of publicly ridiculing young girls and women.

"Social media users must learn to exercise discretion with regards to the people they choose to interact with," he said.








