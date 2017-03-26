WAF to regularise trade waste

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:10PM WATER Authority of Fiji (WAF) CEO Opetaia Ravai says they can regularise the trade waste from industries.

Mr Ravai made the comment after Local Government Minister Parveen Kumar told parliament that they would introduce a Trade Waste Policy where industrial and commercial entities could be charged for disposing illegal waste at the Kinoya Treatment Plant within three months.

"We now can charge them accordingly based on the commerce commission charges and we can also better monitor them," Mr Ravai said.