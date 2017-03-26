WAF to regularise trade waste

Update: 3:10PM WATER Authority of Fiji (WAF) CEO Opetaia Ravai says they can regularise the trade waste from industries.
Mr Ravai made the comment after Local Government Minister Parveen
Kumar told parliament that they would introduce a Trade Waste Policy where
industrial and commercial entities could be charged for disposing illegal
waste at the Kinoya Treatment Plant within three months.
"We now can charge them accordingly based on the commerce
commission charges and we can also better monitor them," Mr Ravai said.