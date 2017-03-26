Ministry to pay people to plant trees

Update: 2:36PM THE Ministry of Forestry will pay people to plant trees under the Reforestation of Degraded Forest program.
Communities
in the North and individuals have been paid cash for planting trees on their land.
Divisional
Forestry officer North Tevita Bolai said the program was aimed at encouraging
communities to plant more trees as forest played a vital role in not only the
water cycle but to the environment in general.
"The
communities can always contact us about this program because we need to conduct
a training with them that will include planning," Mr Bolai said.
"We
need to plan where the village will plant their food, which area will be used
for housing and which area can we plant these trees.
"This
is very important because we don't want it to clash with their programs but
when they agree, the ministry pays them for planting the trees.'