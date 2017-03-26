Ministry to pay people to plant trees

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Villagers of Udu District with pot plants they will plant for the reforestation program. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA..

Update: 2:36PM THE Ministry of Forestry will pay people to plant trees under the Reforestation of Degraded Forest program.

Communities in the North and individuals have been paid cash for planting trees on their land.

Divisional Forestry officer North Tevita Bolai said the program was aimed at encouraging communities to plant more trees as forest played a vital role in not only the water cycle but to the environment in general.

"The communities can always contact us about this program because we need to conduct a training with them that will include planning," Mr Bolai said.

"We need to plan where the village will plant their food, which area will be used for housing and which area can we plant these trees.

"This is very important because we don't want it to clash with their programs but when they agree, the ministry pays them for planting the trees.'