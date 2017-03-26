Fiji Time: 6:43 PM on Sunday 26 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Ministry to pay people to plant trees

SERAFINA SILAITOGA
Sunday, March 26, 2017

Update: 2:36PM THE Ministry of Forestry will pay people to plant trees under the Reforestation of Degraded Forest program.

Communities in the North and individuals have been paid cash for planting trees on their land.

Divisional Forestry officer North Tevita Bolai said the program was aimed at encouraging communities to plant more trees as forest played a vital role in not only the water cycle but to the environment in general. 

 "The communities can always contact us about this program because we need to conduct a training with them that will include planning," Mr Bolai said.

"We need to plan where the village will plant their food, which area will be used for housing and which area can we plant these trees.

"This is very important because we don't want it to clash with their programs but when they agree, the ministry pays them for planting the trees.'








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65090.6319
JPY 54.714051.7140
GBP 0.38790.3799
EUR 0.45160.4396
NZD 0.69980.6668
AUD 0.64240.6174
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Siblings perish
  2. 2-way fight
  3. Key players
  4. Shrea wins modelling title
  5. 'No funds'
  6. Fijians go down fighting at home
  7. Champions again
  8. 'Sims' the star barber
  9. Fijian child sex offender to be deported
  10. Historical site visit

Top Stories this Week

  1. Shock after brutal attack Tuesday (21 Mar)
  2. Students sent home Tuesday (21 Mar)
  3. Man rapes wife, jailed Tuesday (21 Mar)
  4. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  5. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants Monday (20 Mar)
  6. 7s star told don't reoffend Friday (24 Mar)
  7. Landowners demand $20m compensation from State Thursday (23 Mar)
  8. RKS retains Tailevu Zone title Wednesday (22 Mar)
  9. Concerns over explicit online pictures Tuesday (21 Mar)
  10. QVS blue ribbon king to miss Coke Games Wednesday (22 Mar)