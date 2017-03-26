Chaudhry: Mill closure to affect sugar production

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:31PM FORMER Prime Minister Mahendra Chaudhry believes the closure of the Penang mill in Rakiraki would certainly affect sugar production.

His comment follows a proposed National Development Plan by Government to increase sugar production to 438,000 and sugarcane production to three million by 2021.

"Cane farming isn't viable anymore and about 80 percent are small farmers so it will be difficult to achieve those goals," he said.

"Unless it is made profitable, the younger generation would continue to exit the sugar industry."