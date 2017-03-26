President pays courtesy call to Pope Francis

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image President Jioji Konrote meets Pope Francis. Picture: SUPPLIED/AP

Update: 1:47PM FIJIAN President Jioji Konrote for the first time since his appointment met with His Holiness Pope Francis last Friday in Vatican City.

Described as fruitful and inspiring for Fiji the unprecedented long encounter centred on the existing good relations between the Holy See and Fiji, the positive contribution of the Catholic Church in Fiji to nation building and Fiji's upcoming global responsibilities on Oceans and climate change.

Mr Konrote also discussed the issue of climate change and Fiji's Presidency of COP23, and took the opportunity to request the support of Pope Francis to support Fiji's leadership responsibilities.

"Pope Francis possessed a very good sense of humour and we had a very positive discussion on the important international responsibilities Fiji was assuming," Mr President said.

"I also took the time to invite His Holiness to visit Fiji in the near future, to which Pope Francis was thankful and said he would consider," he said.

Meanwhile the Pope spoke about the ethical dimensions of climate change, which he said demanded solidarity with the most vulnerable social groups and countries, and with the new generations.

Mr Konrote then presented Pope Francis with a lali (Fiji wooden gong) carved from a mahogany tree that once stood outside Fiji's state-house that fell in the wake of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

"The wooden lali carving was symbolic to summon the world to take action on climate change," Mr Konrote said.

He was accompanied to the Vatican by Fiji's High Commissioner to London and Fiji's non-resident Ambassador to the Holy See, Jitoko Tikolevu, Fiji's Ambassador to Brussels Deo Saran, Official Secretary to the President Pene Baleinabuli and senior government and aide officials.