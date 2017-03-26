President pays courtesy call to Pope Francis

Update: 1:47PM FIJIAN President Jioji Konrote for the first time since his appointment met with His Holiness Pope Francis last Friday in Vatican City.
Described as fruitful and inspiring
for Fiji the unprecedented long encounter centred on the existing good
relations between the Holy See and Fiji, the positive contribution of the
Catholic Church in Fiji to nation building and Fiji's upcoming global
responsibilities on Oceans and climate change.
Mr Konrote also discussed the
issue of climate change and Fiji's Presidency of COP23, and took the
opportunity to request the support of Pope Francis to support Fiji's leadership
responsibilities.
"Pope Francis possessed a very
good sense of humour and we had a very positive discussion on the important
international responsibilities Fiji was assuming," Mr President said.
"I also took the time to
invite His Holiness to visit Fiji in the near future, to which Pope Francis was
thankful and said he would consider," he said.
Meanwhile the
Pope spoke about the ethical dimensions of climate change, which he said
demanded solidarity with the most vulnerable social groups and countries, and
with the new generations.
Mr Konrote then presented Pope
Francis with a lali (Fiji wooden gong) carved from a mahogany tree that once
stood outside Fiji's state-house that fell in the wake of Severe Tropical
Cyclone Winston.
"The wooden lali carving was
symbolic to summon the world to take action on climate change," Mr Konrote
said.
He was accompanied to the Vatican by
Fiji's High Commissioner to London and Fiji's non-resident Ambassador to the
Holy See, Jitoko Tikolevu, Fiji's Ambassador to Brussels Deo Saran, Official
Secretary to the President Pene Baleinabuli and senior government and aide
officials.