Fijian child sex offender to be deported

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:36PM AN anonymous tip to the authorities in New Zealand revealed the true identity of a Fijian child sex offender namely Bimal Roy Prasad.

Also known as Bimal Roy Autar the man was able to fly under the radar in New Zealand for six years until the tip to the authoritites.

Stuff.co.nz reported Prasad failed to declare his criminal history when he obtained a visitor visa for New Zealand in 2010.

He had been deported from the US in 2006 after serving a prison sentence for a 2004 conviction for lewd acts with a child under 14, a felony offence.

He was able to stay in New Zealand, where he worked and studied until last year, before an anonymous tipoff to Immigration NZ revealed his past.

Prasad tried to blame his ex-partner for the false declarations.

The report stated Prasad pleaded guilty last year to three charges, including supplying false information and fraudulently obtaining a visa, and was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison.

Manukau District Court Judge Jane Lovell-Smith said if Prasad had declared his conviction, it was likely that he would not have been allowed into New Zealand.

She did not accept his expression of remorse, saying his offending was "premeditated and calculated".

"Your offending has undermined the fair and effective administration of Immigration New Zealand of the hundreds of thousands of people who apply truthfully, declare their personal details and circumstances and risk being declined."

Prasad will be deported at the end of his sentence.