Fijians reassured at budget consultations

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Luke Rokovada raises an issue during the budget consultations at Nausori yesterday. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:14PM ISSUES ranging from the flooding, access to better infrastructure and roads as well as better health facilities were highlighted during the third ‎2017-2018 budget consultations in Nausori yesterday.

Attorney General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum reassured the Fijians present at the budget consultations that their views will be considered by Government.

Sayed-Khaiyum also spoke on the policy direction and focus of the Government over the last few years through a presentation.

He responded to queries from members of the public, retired school teachers and resource owners from the neighbouring communities.

A budget consultation was also held earlier in the day at JJ's on the Park in Suva.

Some of the issues raised were pertaining to proper road access, building more school, increasing Government welfare benefits, business permits, Government�s fiscal policy and many more.