WOWS market day

Update: 12:07PM WOWS Kids set up a market day for children to sell their home-made products and pre-loved items at Rewa Street in Suva yesterday.
WOWS Kids Fiji Team Leader Viola Lesi said the event was an initiative
to create awareness on what the organization's roles were and it was also an
opportunity for people to meet the WOWS family as well as children who are
currently battling cancer.
"We provided tents and space for the children to conduct their sales and
they weren't charged for the stalls," she said.
"However if they would like to donate a percentage of their sale to wows
they are free to do so, but it is not mandatory."
More than 20 children showed up to sell their products at the market
day.