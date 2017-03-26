Fiji Time: 6:43 PM on Sunday 26 March

WOWS market day

ALISI VUCAGO
Sunday, March 26, 2017

Update: 12:07PM WOWS Kids set up a market day for children to sell their home-made products and pre-loved items at Rewa Street in Suva yesterday.

WOWS Kids Fiji Team Leader Viola Lesi said the event was an initiative to create awareness on what the organization's roles were and it was also an opportunity for people to meet the WOWS family as well as children who are currently battling cancer. 

"We provided tents and space for the children to conduct their sales and they weren't charged for the stalls," she said.

"However if they would like to donate a percentage of their sale to wows they are free to do so, but it is not mandatory."

More than 20 children showed up to sell their products at the market day.








