Fiji Time: 6:44 PM on Sunday 26 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Police officers graduate as qualified motorcyclists

TALEBULA KATE
Sunday, March 26, 2017

Update: 12:00PM THIRTY Police officers qualified from the Batch 1/2017 Motorcyclist Course in line with the Commissioner of Police's vision of increased level of mobility last week Friday.

In closing the four week training course held at the Police Special Response Unit in 8 miles Nasinu, Chief Operations Officer Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rusiate Tudravu said it was imperative for the graduates to understand the intentions of why the training was conducted. 

"The Commissioner of Police wants to uplift the level of service delivery and a vital area is through mobility because it has always been a contentious issue," ACP Tudravu said.

"The use of motorcycles and quad bikes for rural areas is aimed at reducing complaints against our services taking into consideration the increased vehicle population and movement restrictions during peak hours and this is where your newly acquired skills as motorcyclist riders will come into play," he said.

ACP Tudravu said there are plans to acquire more motorbikes hence the need for more qualified riders.

He has called on the the graduates to take pride in their work and be a beacon for the rest of their comrades.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65090.6319
JPY 54.714051.7140
GBP 0.38790.3799
EUR 0.45160.4396
NZD 0.69980.6668
AUD 0.64240.6174
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Siblings perish
  2. 2-way fight
  3. Key players
  4. Shrea wins modelling title
  5. 'No funds'
  6. Fijians go down fighting at home
  7. Champions again
  8. 'Sims' the star barber
  9. Fijian child sex offender to be deported
  10. Historical site visit

Top Stories this Week

  1. Shock after brutal attack Tuesday (21 Mar)
  2. Students sent home Tuesday (21 Mar)
  3. Man rapes wife, jailed Tuesday (21 Mar)
  4. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  5. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants Monday (20 Mar)
  6. 7s star told don't reoffend Friday (24 Mar)
  7. Landowners demand $20m compensation from State Thursday (23 Mar)
  8. RKS retains Tailevu Zone title Wednesday (22 Mar)
  9. Concerns over explicit online pictures Tuesday (21 Mar)
  10. QVS blue ribbon king to miss Coke Games Wednesday (22 Mar)