Police officers graduate as qualified motorcyclists

+ Enlarge this image Graduates after the graduation and closing of the 1/2017 Motorcyclist Course with senior officers and chief guest ACP Rusiate Tudravu. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:00PM THIRTY Police officers qualified from the Batch 1/2017 Motorcyclist Course in line with the Commissioner of Police's vision of increased level of mobility last week Friday.

In closing the four week training course held at the Police Special Response Unit in 8 miles Nasinu, Chief Operations Officer Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rusiate Tudravu said it was imperative for the graduates to understand the intentions of why the training was conducted.

"The Commissioner of Police wants to uplift the level of service delivery and a vital area is through mobility because it has always been a contentious issue," ACP Tudravu said.

"The use of motorcycles and quad bikes for rural areas is aimed at reducing complaints against our services taking into consideration the increased vehicle population and movement restrictions during peak hours and this is where your newly acquired skills as motorcyclist riders will come into play," he said.

ACP Tudravu said there are plans to acquire more motorbikes hence the need for more qualified riders.

He has called on the the graduates to take pride in their work and be a beacon for the rest of their comrades.