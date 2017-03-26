Shrea wins modelling title

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A confident Shrea Prasad, right, during the Miss Teen Model competition at My FNPF Plaza in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

ASPIRING air hostess Shrea Prasad was crowned Miss Teen Model 2017 during Fiji Fashion Week's Miss Teen Model competition at My FNPF Plaza in Suva yesterday.

The 17-year-old, who is a Year 12 student of Nadi Sangam School, had never participated in any modelling competition and was overwhelmed to have achieved such a milestone in her life.

She said her only experience was doing photoshoots for shopping outlets.

"I was intimidated when I saw the other models but I had to keep reminding myself that I also have the potential to be a great model," she said.

"The competition was quite tough as there were plenty talented young girls but I was glad to have my friends cheer me on during the competition."

Ms Prasad said she was inspired to continue modelling as a part time job.

She said the competition had boosted her confidence and she encouraged other young girls who have a passion for modelling to believe in their dreams and work towards attaining their goals.

"You should never put yourself down, believe in yourself and strive for your goals," she added.

She is also looking forward to participating in FJFW at the Vodafone Arena in Suva from May 22-27.