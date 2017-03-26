Fiji Time: 6:43 PM on Sunday 26 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Shrea wins modelling title

Alisi Vucago
Sunday, March 26, 2017

ASPIRING air hostess Shrea Prasad was crowned Miss Teen Model 2017 during Fiji Fashion Week's Miss Teen Model competition at My FNPF Plaza in Suva yesterday.

The 17-year-old, who is a Year 12 student of Nadi Sangam School, had never participated in any modelling competition and was overwhelmed to have achieved such a milestone in her life.

She said her only experience was doing photoshoots for shopping outlets.

"I was intimidated when I saw the other models but I had to keep reminding myself that I also have the potential to be a great model," she said.

"The competition was quite tough as there were plenty talented young girls but I was glad to have my friends cheer me on during the competition."

Ms Prasad said she was inspired to continue modelling as a part time job.

She said the competition had boosted her confidence and she encouraged other young girls who have a passion for modelling to believe in their dreams and work towards attaining their goals.

"You should never put yourself down, believe in yourself and strive for your goals," she added.

She is also looking forward to participating in FJFW at the Vodafone Arena in Suva from May 22-27.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65090.6319
JPY 54.714051.7140
GBP 0.38790.3799
EUR 0.45160.4396
NZD 0.69980.6668
AUD 0.64240.6174
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Siblings perish
  2. 2-way fight
  3. Key players
  4. Shrea wins modelling title
  5. 'No funds'
  6. Fijians go down fighting at home
  7. Champions again
  8. 'Sims' the star barber
  9. Fijian child sex offender to be deported
  10. Historical site visit

Top Stories this Week

  1. Shock after brutal attack Tuesday (21 Mar)
  2. Students sent home Tuesday (21 Mar)
  3. Man rapes wife, jailed Tuesday (21 Mar)
  4. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  5. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants Monday (20 Mar)
  6. 7s star told don't reoffend Friday (24 Mar)
  7. Landowners demand $20m compensation from State Thursday (23 Mar)
  8. RKS retains Tailevu Zone title Wednesday (22 Mar)
  9. Concerns over explicit online pictures Tuesday (21 Mar)
  10. QVS blue ribbon king to miss Coke Games Wednesday (22 Mar)