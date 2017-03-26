US trip for Rabuka

/ Front page / News

SOCIAL Democratic Liberal Party leader Sitiveni Rabuka will attend a SODELPA convention in the United States of America in April.

Party general secretary Adi Lita Qionibaravi said the convention was being organised by SODELPA USA.

"The topics and speakers are being finalised by the SODELPA USA convention committee and the aim of the convention is to mobilise party supporters in the US and encourage them to become actively involved in the USA chapter of the party," Adi Litia said.

"The party leader will engage with party supporters in various US locations on his visit, inform them of the party's plans for the campaign and also seek their feedback for input into the manifesto and how they can continue to remain engaged during the campaign as we prepare for the general election."