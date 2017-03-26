Farmers call for restoration of former council

/ Front page / News

CALLS have been made by farmers to restore the Sugar Cane Growers Council to what it was before — inclusive of democratically elected members.

Farmers present at the Fiji Cane Growers Association AGM at Sylvia Hall in Nadi yesterday felt the council, at present, did not value the voice of farmers.

FCGA president Attar Singh said the State needed to look into the plight of farmers.

"The growers council has been the elected body of the farmers and the decision to remove the council or to disband it is not a good one because by doing so the farmers have lost their direct voice in the running of the industry," he said.

Former Sugar Ministry director Viliame Gucake had earlier revealed to this newspaper that former Fiji Sugar Corporation executives were involved in the decision to abolish orgnisations including the Sugar Commission of Fiji, Fiji Sugar Marketing and the termination of 38 councillors on the SCGC board.

Mr Gucake added Government had commissioned a report in 2008 and former CEOs Rasheed Ali and Deo Saran and former chairman Gautam Ramswarup had undertaken a two-week review which he tabled to Cabinet.

Mr Singh said the decision to disband the council left farmers in a handicapped state.

"The only advantage that Government saw as a reason for removing the council was cost to the farmers but in a democracy you have got to pay tax to have a voice and to run an organisation like the growers council. Every farmer had to pay a levy but at least that organisation belonged to them. They could raise their concerns and they had a voice.

"I believe we have a Growers Council that doesn't speak for the farmers any more. It is wrong. Farmers feel the old system of the

growers council should be restored," he said.

It doesn't take our issues and because it is funded by the government and everybody out there is paid by the government we can't expect them to work for us.