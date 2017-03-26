Party leaders take part in unity walk

/ Front page / News

SOCIAL Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) leader Sitiveni Rabuka, Fiji United Freedom Party leader Jagath Karunaratne and People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Lynda Tabuya took part in a 25-kilometre unity walk from Nausori to Suva yesterday morning.

The walk was organised by Fijian youth, Lagi Seru, who said the event was aimed at amplifying the call for national unity.

The walk included five youths from each political party.

Mr Rabuka labelled the event an "embracing" one as it brought people together.

"All parties were invited including FijiFirst and the parties in Opposition and those that are not in Parliament just to demonstrate to the people that we are serious about trying to unite the people of Fiji," Mr Rabuka said.

"Sadly, FijiFirst didn't turn up so the rest of us got together and walked.

"We had permits for only five walkers so we could only have one walker from each party and today we had that."

PDP leader Lynda Tabuya said the unity walk was an important event because unity was vital to a nation's health and prosperity.

"We all need to be visible and vocal on what can be done differently in this country because I think there is a lot of divisions among the people when it comes to issues of importance.

"I think we need to be united to tackle these issues like unemployment and the cost of living etc," Ms Tabuya said.

Mr Karunaratne echoed similar sentiment and said the walk itself helped to create a message among people about the importance of unity.