Capital City celebrates Earth Hour

SUVA City became the first city out of 7000 cities from 175 countries around the world to mark the 10th annual Earth Hour yesterday.

Around the world, World Wildlife Fund for Nature's Earth Hour was celebrated by turning off non-essential lights and appliances for an hour from 8.30pm to 9.30pm.

Speaking at Earth Hour celebrations, climate change champion and Minister for Agriculture, Rural, Maritime Development and National Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu said Earth Hour gave Fiji another chance to shine a light on climate change

"We will be joining many cities from around the world using the WWF Earth Hour platform to highlight the urgent need to reduce our carbon emissions and change climate change," Mr Seruiratu said.

"The future of our planet is at stake, humanity has currently exceeded the earth's caring capacity.

"We are currently using about one and half earth planets worth of resources to sustain our current lifestyle and this is to provide us with food, water shelter and energy.

"We can't continue to do business as usual, we desperately need to work together to save our oceans and our people."

Mr Seruiratu also called on Fijians to join the rest of the global community to take action and start small in the battle against climate change.

He challenged Fijians to plant as many trees as they could, to save electricity and power, buy locally produced food and support our local economy, plant backyard gardens and use a bicycle or walk and save money.