Siblings perish

Serafina Silatoga
Sunday, March 26, 2017

"KAJAL, Kreetika, Isha — my baby, ao, ao mummy aqoreh (come, come, mummy waiting)," Karuna Devi wailed as she wept and sobbed for her daughters, who were killed in a fire incident on Friday night.

And as she tightly hugged her husband, Rajesh Kumar, she blamed herself for not being able to be there for her children when the tragic incident claimed the lives of her three daughters at Boca, Labasa.

"Kajal, Kreetika, Isha, my babies come back, mummy's here," she wailed.

"They are only hiding from me in the bush and I know they will come back."

Her husband said they had always made sure to stay with their children.

"Friday was the first time for us to leave our children alone at home because my wife had to go and do some payments while I went to work," he said.

"About 4pm while in town, I told my wife for us to go and finish my tiling work at Macuata House and then head home by 7.30pm.

"But while we were working, I received a phone call that my house was on fire and I begged the neighbours to save my children. My wife always stays home with them."

In sharing what transpired that night, Mr Kumar said his son felt the heat and woke his sisters up.

"They were all sleeping in our bedroom and my son woke up first and went straight for the door but he could not open it because the padlock was hot," he said.

"Then he ran back to the room to wake his sisters up but they did not wake up and then he ran out of the house because the flames were getting bigger.

"We have lost our precious daughters and I still can't believe they are gone. They are only hiding in the bush waiting for us."

Mr Kumar was discharged from hospital yesterday after he collapsed at the sight of his house on fire.

"I thought of my daughters and how they would be inside the burnt house and then I suddenly felt weak and fainted," he said.

"My wife is still weak but I have to be strong although it's really hard because we miss our daughters dearly."

Neighbours say the fire started after 8pm but by the time they saw it, flames had engulfed the corrugated iron house.

The sisters were Kajal, 13, Kreetika, 9 and Isha, 6. Their brother Rashaab is 12 years old.

Police spokewoman Ana Naisoro said investigations into the incident continued.








