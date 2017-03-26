Historical site visit

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Shanta Goundar came all the way from Sydney, Australia to see and touch the remains of the ship Syria at Nasilai Reef yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

MEMBERS of the Indian diaspora, who now settle overseas, made a day visit to Navilaca Village in Rewa yesterday to witness the ship Syria which has been shipwrecked on Nasilai Reef.

The ship Syria was one of the many ships that transported the girmitiya to Fiji in 1884, however, it was shipwrecked on Nasilai Reef, killing about 54 lives.

Manager of the Fiji Girmit Foundation in New Zealand, Satya Dutt said visiting the site was very historical and had been his lifetime dream since he had known about the wreckage.

"My ancestors brought over a total of 60,000 girmitiya to Fiji. They got wrecked and we know that by number about 54 of them died, and about 300 plus were saved while some are unaccounted for and I'm very impressed that I am able to go and see the wreckage for myself," he said.

The visiting team and villagers of Navilaca also visited the burial site which is on Noco land where the girmitiya were laid to rest.

Sydney resident Shanta Goundar said visiting the burial area was a very touching experience for her and she felt so much gratitude for the fishermen who had gone out to sea to rescue the girmitiya.

"They had done such a marvellous job and they have not been given the right amount of credit because most of us have remained ignorant of the level of involvement and it is a pity we did not know our own history until now," she said.

Tui Noco Ratu Isoa Damudamu said a big celebration would be held on May 5 to commemorate the confirmation of tagging the descendants of girmitiya as people of Rewa.

Ratu Isoa said during the celebration, they would no longer be considered girmitiya but a special name would be given to them to signify that they had become people of Noco.

Members of the Indian diaspora had come from South Africa, New Zealand and Australia.