Singh: Cases include negotiations and pay claims

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Public Service Association (FPSA) says they have six cases before the arbitration court awaiting resolution.

Speaking to members at the associations at the 74th annual general meeting, general secretary Rajeshwar Singh said the cases involved included negotiations for collective agreements and pay rises.

Mr Singh added there were another 186 cases to be dealt along with important cases regarding pay rise and collective agreement and in which order the cases are dealt are not clearly known.

"These are the cases when the ILO made the joint implementation report and said those cases that were cancelled under the Essential NationaI Industries Decree will be brought back. So there are 186 cases and already these are eight years old. And about 6-7 cases from the FPSA. We've got 6-7 cases lying with this arbitration court."

He said these cases included collective agreement negotiations and pay claims for their members in Airports Fiji Ltd, Water Authority of Fiji, Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority and the National Fire Authority collective agreement.

He said the Labasa and Savusavu town councils also had a 10 per cent pay rise issue before the arbitration court.

Karam Chand Bidesi was confirmed as general treasurer while Ramesh Chand, Saleshni Singh, Tomasi Tuilevu, Anarieta Radinivun were confirmed as national councillors.