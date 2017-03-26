2-way fight

/ Front page / News

FORMER prime minister Sitiveni Rabuka believes the 2018 General Election will be a two-way battle.

Responding to Professor Steven Ratuva's analysis on yesterday's front page of this newspaper, Mr Rabuka said it would either be FijiFirst with a party combined or two parties combined to compete against FijiFirst.

Prof Ratuva, who is a political sociologist and director at the Department of Sociology and Anthropology of the MacMillan Brown Centre for Pacific Studies at the University of Canterbury in New Zealand, picked Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) leader Mr Rabuka and National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad to battle for the prime minister's role next year.

"It is going to be a two-way battle either two of us combined or two of them combined that is going to be the final battle," Mr Rabuka said.

"It will be between two leaders and whoever is the better candidate and in this case it would be a candidate for joint parties with the votes. They get the votes, they get the leadership."

People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Lynda Tabuya said Prof Ratuva's view had some validity because of the way the election system was set up.

"So if any party leader is looking at being in the race, then they would really get behind one of the two that would be in the race at the end of the day," she said.

"My belief would be FijiFirst and SODELPA and so we are currently in talks of coalitions with leaders but it would be smart for small parties and independence to consider seriously about being in a coalition of either of these two parties moving forward," Ms Tabuya said.

Meanwhile, Fiji United Freedom party leader Jagath Karunaratne said every party's intention was to go into the election and win.

"All this analysis and strategies I think is based on Indian parties, Fijian parties. These people don't want to join there because they will lose votes, that is where this analysis is coming from.

"I don't look at that and I do not want to look at it that way," Mr Karunaratne said.

"I want to look at it in a way that you have your own reasons. You go for whatever you believe in because every party's intention is to go into the election and win."