+ Enlarge this image Young hopefuls during the Miss Teen Model at the My FNPF Plaza today. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 8:16PM SHREA Prasad was crowned the Miss Teen Model 2017 during Fiji Fashion Week's Miss Teen Model Competition at the My FNPF Plaza today.

The 17-year-old has never participated in any modeling competition and has never publicly performed the catwalk was overwhelmed to have achieved such a milestone in her life.

"The competition was quite tough as there are plenty talented young girls however I was glad to have my friends cheer me on during the competition," she said.