Marist 7s: Tabadamu wins, Baber names squad Monday

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, March 25, 2017

Update: 7:43PM TEN or twelve players impressed the Fiji National 7s coach Gareth Baber by the end of the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.

Baber said the final match between Tabadamu and Army Green which the reigning champs won for another year 24-12 was exciting and would help him name an extended squad for Hong Kong by Monday.

Baber said he had found some former national representatives impressive but said not many of them would form part of the extended squad he woud name on Monday.

Instead Baber said the tournament had helped him find some new talent although he was still to determine whether they had the level of fitness required for the HSBC World Rugby Hong Kong 7s tournament next month.

Tabadamu's try came from Terio Tamani, Leo Naikasau who was named Best and Fairest Player of the tournament, Jone Vota and Nasoni Roko.

Army's tries were by Alosio  Waloi and Kelemete Koroidimuri.








