+ Enlarge this image SODELPA general secretary Adi Litia Qionibaravi meet participants of the Unity Walk at Ratu Sukuna Park today. Picture: LITIA CAVA

Update: 6:27PM A UNITY walk aimed to amplify the call for national unity among political parties and its leaders was organised today.

The 25 kilometre unity walk from Nausori to Suva included Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) Leader Sitiveni Rabuka, Fiji United Freedom Party leader Jagath Karunaratne and People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Lynda Tabuya.

The walk was organised by a Fijian youth, Lagi Seru.

The walk also included five youths from each political party.