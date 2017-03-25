Fiji Time: 12:58 AM on Sunday 26 March

Marist 7s: Striding into second year

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, March 25, 2017

Update: 6:25PM WOMENS rugby champion team Striders defeated the Marist Seahawks 24-0 making it their second year as leaders in so far as the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament goes.

Star studded with Fijiana players, Striders controlled the final game of the eight-team womens catergory from the get go.

Two minutes into the finals, Ana Maria Naimasi scored the first of two tries which was successfully converted by Asinate Savu who went on to also convert the third try by captain and Fijiana Talica Vodo.

Savu scored the final try which was unconverted to bring the final score to 24-0.









