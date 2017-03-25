Fiji Time: 12:58 AM on Sunday 26 March

Former 7s stars win Oldies

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, March 25, 2017

Update: 5:59PM ENTERTAINING the crowd with some hints of their former shine, several former national reps helped their Water Authority of Fiji side to win the Classic category of the 41st Fiji Bitter Marist 7s at the ANZ today.

The WAF Oldies with the likes of steelman Viliame Satala, Lemeki Duidomo, Taniela Qauqau, Kini Radaveta, Rokini Kiliraki, Samu Saumaisue and Jone Rasiga defeated a strong Army Oldies side 7-5. 

Proving they still had some power and speed, the former national 7s reps hadn't had much game time together and survived the tournament on experience.

According to team manager Mesake Navugona, the team was made up of WAF staff from around the nation.

'It was just experienced that got us through we had a lot of physical interaction and a lot of communication and plus the speed even though they are old they still have the breath," Navugona said.

"These are former 7s players and seeing then play shows that they still have the heart and love for 7s games so getting them in was a big bonus for us."

WAF Oldies points came from a try by Saiasi Moceica and a converted penalty try in the second half.








