+ Enlarge this image Fiji Cane Growers Association president Attar Singh has been re-elected to the position. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 5:51PM ATTAR Singh has been re-elected unopposed as the President of the Sugar Cane Growers Association.

Holding elections at the SCGA AGM earlier today Mr Singh along with Bala Dass and Kamlesh Kumar retain their positions.

Mr Dass is general secretary of the association while Mr Kumar remains as treasurer