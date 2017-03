/ Front page / News

Update: 5:49PM ITAUKEI Lands Trust Board west staff planted more than 300 native plants at Ba Provincial Freebird Institute this morning.

The initiative is part of the company's Tree Planting Campaign marking the International Day of Forests on March 21.

Tree seedlings that were planted include vativa, sandalwood,mahogany,vesi,pine,kaliadra,kauvula and tavola.