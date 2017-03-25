Vuniwaqa neets Malaysian counterpart

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa met with her Malaysian counterpart Dato Sri Rohani Abdul Karim, Minister for Women, Family and Community Development at Kuala Lumpar. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:13PM THE first ever Asia Pacific meeting on the Management of Social Transformation (MOST) in Kuala Lumpur is a great platform for the policymakers and stakeholders to partner in bilateral relations that could hugely benefit both parties in terms of new learnings and best practices sharing.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa discovered this at the meeting where she met with her Malaysian counterpart Dato Sri Rohani Abdul Karim, Minister for Women, Family and Community Development.

The two Ministers agreed on a number of broad areas of cooperation for the empowerment of women, older persons and people living with disabilities.

Mrs Vuniwaqa highlighted that value adding to products made from clay, sewing, crafting and the flagship model of caring for post-natal mothers by Malaysia can empower Fijian women and change family livelihood for the better.

Expertise from Malaysia has been sought to support the Makoi Women Vocational Centre and the Ba Women's Forum so that many more Fijian Women can be empowered financially and progress to become entrepreneurs of sewn, crafted, and other commodities that bear the Fijian Made Emblem.

Such innovation could well be the gateway for financial independence of our women and young girls. This is in the spirit of leaving no one behind and building self-reliance of Fijian Women.

This MOST program can intervene as a strategic partner by bridging social-science research on poverty with research on socio-economic and political inequalities and elevating evidence - based policies and practices that work across disciplinary domains.

The forum can mobilize future oriented research, knowledge and policy making to support social transformations, social inclusion and intercultural dialogue.