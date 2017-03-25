Vuniwaqa neets Malaysian counterpart

Update: 5:13PM THE first ever Asia Pacific meeting on the Management of Social Transformation (MOST) in Kuala Lumpur is a great platform for the policymakers and stakeholders to partner in bilateral relations that could hugely benefit both parties in terms of new learnings and best practices sharing.
Minister for Women,
Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa discovered this at
the meeting where she met with her Malaysian counterpart Dato Sri Rohani Abdul
Karim, Minister for Women, Family and Community Development.
The two Ministers
agreed on a number of broad areas of cooperation for the empowerment of women,
older persons and people living with disabilities.
Mrs Vuniwaqa
highlighted that value adding to products made from clay, sewing, crafting and
the flagship model of caring for post-natal mothers by Malaysia can empower
Fijian women and change family livelihood for the better.
Expertise from
Malaysia has been sought to support the Makoi Women Vocational Centre and the
Ba Women's Forum so that many more Fijian Women can be empowered financially
and progress to become entrepreneurs of sewn, crafted, and other
commodities that bear the Fijian Made Emblem.
Such
innovation could well be the gateway for financial independence of our women
and young girls. This is in the spirit of leaving no one behind and building
self-reliance of Fijian Women.
This MOST
program can intervene as a strategic partner by bridging social-science
research on poverty with research on socio-economic and political
inequalities and elevating evidence - based policies and practices that
work across disciplinary domains.
The forum can
mobilize future oriented research, knowledge and policy making
to support social transformations, social inclusion and intercultural
dialogue.