Bilateral meeting focus on police officers

Update: 4:37PM A MEETING between the Minister of Defence and National Security, Ratu Inoke Kubuabola and the Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Home Affairs, Dato' Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi focused on the constant and steady senior command training of Fijian Police Officers in Malaysia.
The
ministers discussed about the mutual cooperation in capacity building for
police officers for the two countries.
The
Malaysian Ministry of Home Affairs will increase the current number of police
officers to be trained in Malaysia from one officer to two a year.
Ratu
Inoke said the bilateral meeting also looked at the training of specialized
police officers in the areas of forensic in disaster victim identification and
toxicology.
He
thanked Malaysia�s DPM for the support towards Fiji�s successful application
for an Observer Status at the ASEANA Police.
The
two ministers also discussed drug smuggling especially where Malaysia is
working with China and Thailand to curb the drug related challenges currently
faced in South-eastern Asia and the Pacific.