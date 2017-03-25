Bilateral meeting focus on police officers

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:37PM A MEETING between the Minister of Defence and National Security, Ratu Inoke Kubuabola and the Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Home Affairs, Dato' Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi focused on the constant and steady senior command training of Fijian Police Officers in Malaysia.

The ministers discussed about the mutual cooperation in capacity building for police officers for the two countries.

The Malaysian Ministry of Home Affairs will increase the current number of police officers to be trained in Malaysia from one officer to two a year.

Ratu Inoke said the bilateral meeting also looked at the training of specialized police officers in the areas of forensic in disaster victim identification and toxicology.

He thanked Malaysia�s DPM for the support towards Fiji�s successful application for an Observer Status at the ASEANA Police.

The two ministers also discussed drug smuggling especially where Malaysia is working with China and Thailand to curb the drug related challenges currently faced in South-eastern Asia and the Pacific.