/ Front page / News

Update: 4:17PM POLICE White have won the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s shield after defeating Newborn Waibasaga 12-5.

Playing in the final for the Oldies title, a category with only eight contesting teams is the Army Oldies against the Water Authority Oldies which is led by former Flying Fijian and national 7s player Steelman Vili Satala.

In the womens category, about to play the finals now is the Marist Seahawks 1 who will challenge reigning Marist womens champs, Striders.