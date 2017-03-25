Fiji Time: 4:29 PM on Saturday 25 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Tabadamu to defend title

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, March 25, 2017

Update: 4:11PM DEFENDING champion of the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s Tabadamu Blue convincingly won their match against Kombat Uluinakau to be able to defend their title.

Army Green now get to challenge the tournament winners after Tabadamu defeated Uluinakau 33-10.

Sitiveni Waqa scored Tabadamu's first try which was converted and followed by another try by Terio Tamani to give the reigning champs an early 14-0 lead.

Uluinakau responded with an unconverted try each to Glen Cakautini and Peni Kurusiga bringing the score to 14-10 at half time.

Tabadamau's hardworking Jone Vota who is one of the leading try scorers of the tournament scored  an converted try bringing the score to 21-10 at half time.

A yellow card to Uluinakau's Tomasi Bulai reduced their strength and gave Tabadamu's Terio Tamani another opportunity to score.

Vetaia Tiko sealed the champs fate with a converted try in the dying minutes of the game to bring the final score to 33-10.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65090.6319
JPY 54.714051.7140
GBP 0.38790.3799
EUR 0.45160.4396
NZD 0.69980.6668
AUD 0.64240.6174
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 3-way battle
  2. Sisters die in house fire
  3. Taveuni out of competition
  4. Marist prunes winners
  5. NFP dairy proposal rejected
  6. Dam gives way
  7. Baber updates 7s list
  8. Marist 7s: Tuwai's Newnet gets second semis spot
  9. Board clears air on land claims issue
  10. Ice impresses on sevens return

Top Stories this Week

  1. Shock after brutal attack Tuesday (21 Mar)
  2. Students sent home Tuesday (21 Mar)
  3. Man rapes wife, jailed Tuesday (21 Mar)
  4. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants Monday (20 Mar)
  5. 7s star told don't reoffend Friday (24 Mar)
  6. Landowners demand $20m compensation from State Thursday (23 Mar)
  7. RKS retains Tailevu Zone title Wednesday (22 Mar)
  8. Concerns over explicit online pictures Tuesday (21 Mar)
  9. QVS blue ribbon king to miss Coke Games Wednesday (22 Mar)
  10. Minister issues maternity benefits warning Tuesday (21 Mar)