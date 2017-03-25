Tabadamu to defend title

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:11PM DEFENDING champion of the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s Tabadamu Blue convincingly won their match against Kombat Uluinakau to be able to defend their title.

Army Green now get to challenge the tournament winners after Tabadamu defeated Uluinakau 33-10.

Sitiveni Waqa scored Tabadamu's first try which was converted and followed by another try by Terio Tamani to give the reigning champs an early 14-0 lead.

Uluinakau responded with an unconverted try each to Glen Cakautini and Peni Kurusiga bringing the score to 14-10 at half time.

Tabadamau's hardworking Jone Vota who is one of the leading try scorers of the tournament scored an converted try bringing the score to 21-10 at half time.

A yellow card to Uluinakau's Tomasi Bulai reduced their strength and gave Tabadamu's Terio Tamani another opportunity to score.

Vetaia Tiko sealed the champs fate with a converted try in the dying minutes of the game to bring the final score to 33-10.