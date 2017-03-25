Fire victims were well-mannered girls

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The remains of the sister's house who died in the fire on Friday night at Boca, Bulileka, Labasa. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

Update: 4:10PM THE three sisters - Kajal, Karina and Isha Kumar - who died after they were trapped inside their house were well-mannered girls.

Neighbours described them as joyous children who always had the time to greet people on their way to school.

Daven Kumar, the nearest neighbour, said the girls were also helpful.

"I wasn't here last night when the incident happened but I am shocked and can't believe it," he said.

"The girls were always happy and good children who respected the elders."

The girls attended Bulileka Primary School and would walk about two kilometres to the main road to board the bus.

Police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro said investigations continued.