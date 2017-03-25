Fire victims were well-mannered girls

Update: 4:10PM THE three sisters - Kajal, Karina and Isha Kumar - who died after they were trapped inside their house were well-mannered girls.
Neighbours
described them as joyous children who always had the time to greet people on
their way to school.
Daven
Kumar, the nearest neighbour, said the girls were also helpful.
"I wasn't
here last night when the incident happened but I am shocked and can't believe
it," he said.
"The girls
were always happy and good children who respected the elders."
The girls
attended Bulileka Primary School and would walk about two kilometres to the main road to board the bus.
Police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro said investigations continued.