Army in Marist finals

Update: 4:06PM ARMY Green is heading to the finals in a prediction that Isake Katonibau alluded to earlier in the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament.
Their tough semi-final
match against Pio Tuwai�s Newnett Yasawa ended in a 21-10 scoreline and two
cards, a red and a yellow.
Yasawa�s Emori Culai
had to be stretchered off the field when a spear tackle from Army�s Paula
Dranisinukula in the first half of the match.
Earlier in the match
Yasawa�s Jovilisi Nene was yellow carded for a high tackle on Army�s Lemeki
Mataisau.
Young
referee Tevita Vosalevu kept very decisive control of the game