Army in Marist finals

Update: 4:06PM ARMY Green is heading to the finals in a prediction that Isake Katonibau alluded to earlier in the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament.

Their tough semi-final match against Pio Tuwai�s Newnett Yasawa ended in a 21-10 scoreline and two cards, a red and a yellow.

Yasawa�s Emori Culai had to be stretchered off the field when a spear tackle from Army�s Paula Dranisinukula in the first half of the match.

Earlier in the match Yasawa�s Jovilisi Nene was yellow carded for a high tackle on Army�s Lemeki Mataisau.

Young referee Tevita Vosalevu kept very decisive control of the game