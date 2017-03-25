Fiji Time: 4:28 PM on Saturday 25 March

Casting panel search for quality

TALEBULA KATE
Saturday, March 25, 2017

Update: 3:42PM IT is going to be a competitive Miss World Fiji pageant this year.

Miss World Fiji (MWF) Director Andhy Blake stressed this to the Fiji Times Online today in an interview after the castings for aspiring Miss World Fiji 2017 contestants were held at TappooCity in Suva.

"The casting for Miss World Fiji is not necessarily about quantity of the girls that show up, however I always look at quality," Mr Blake said.

"In Suva, I was very excited because we had extremely high standards which are going to make the Miss World Fiji competition this year very competitive in terms of the girls from the West and the girls from Suva," he said.

"At this stage I can honestly say that it's going to be a competitive pageant this year."

The next casting will be held in Labasa at the Grand Eastern Hotel next Saturday, April 1 from 12pm to 2pm.

The pageant casting panel for today's casting were Mr Blake, television news anchor Jacqueline Speight, TV/Radio host Kara Koroi and reigning Ms World Fiji Pooja Priyanka.

Mr Blake said after the casting in Labasa the casting panel will select the top 10.

"Then we will do a big reveal photo-shoot to showcase to the world our top 10 finalists."








