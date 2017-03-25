Marist 7s: Reigning champs get third spot

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:50PM TABADAMUs wide play and quick paced passes may just be the key to retaining the title of the 41st Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.

The reigning champs outclassed, outsmarted and outpaced Waidigi to get the 3rd semi final spot with a 40-5 walk over the Mamanuca men.

Led by former national rep Nasoni Roko, Tabadamu?s five tries all converted came from Jone Vota, Apenisa Cakaubalavu and Emori Waqa.

If there ever was a most hardworking player of the match award, it would have clearly gone to Cakaubalavu who scored three tries for Tabadamu.