Marist 7s: Reigning champs get third spot

Update: 2:50PM TABADAMUs wide play and quick paced passes may just be the key to retaining the title of the 41st Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.
The reigning champs
outclassed, outsmarted and outpaced Waidigi to get the 3rd semi
final spot with a 40-5 walk over the Mamanuca men.
Led by former national
rep Nasoni Roko, Tabadamu?s five tries all converted came from Jone Vota,
Apenisa Cakaubalavu and Emori Waqa.
If there ever was a
most hardworking player of the match award, it would have clearly gone to
Cakaubalavu who scored three tries for Tabadamu.