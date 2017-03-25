Fiji Time: 4:28 PM on Saturday 25 March

Fiji Times Logo

News

Marist 7s: Tuwai's Newnet gets second semis spot

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, March 25, 2017

Update: 2:36PM A STRONG Pio Tuwai led his Newnet Yasawa side 14-0 against Shipping Services Suva to claim the second spot in the semi finals of the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament.

Tuwai rewarded rugby fans their attendance with some creative evasive manoeuvres and beautiful passes to make true his title of offload kicking.

Yasawa's Nacanieli Batina scored early in the match to give the side a 7-0 lead at half time.

Shipping Service Suva copped two yellow cards after a late charge by Mosese Vitukutukutu on Pio Tuwai keeping the big man down for a while.

His team mate Jio Mocenamua's high tackle also resulted in a yellow card and it was all the Newnet Yasawa side needed to get another converted try in the bag in the second half.








