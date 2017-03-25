Fiji Time: 4:28 PM on Saturday 25 March

Marist 7s: Army Green in

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, March 25, 2017

Update: 2:21PM A CONFIDENT Isake Katonibau led Army Green team have booked the first semifinal spot of the 41st Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.

A try to Army's Josua Vici converted by Sevuloni Lutu was all they needed to defeat the Silverwaters Barbarians.

Katonibau whose performance in this tournament could be the nod he needs into the national 7s team had expressed his confidence pre eliminations match.

The soldiers kept the defence strong and managed to hold off a nifty William Ryder  led Silverwaters Barbarian side 7-0.

Despite several sneaks by the Silverwaters forwards, Army held them off till almost the end allowing one unconverted try to Ron Tailevu to bring the final scoreline to 7-5.








