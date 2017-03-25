Marist 7s: Army Green in

Update: 2:21PM A CONFIDENT Isake Katonibau led Army Green team have booked the first semifinal spot of the 41st Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.
A try to Army's Josua Vici converted by Sevuloni Lutu was all they needed to
defeat the Silverwaters Barbarians.
Katonibau whose performance in this tournament could be the nod he needs into
the national 7s team had expressed his confidence pre eliminations match.
The soldiers kept the defence strong and managed to hold off a nifty William
Ryder led Silverwaters Barbarian side 7-0.
Despite several sneaks by the Silverwaters forwards, Army held them off till
almost the end allowing one unconverted try to Ron Tailevu to bring the final
scoreline to 7-5.