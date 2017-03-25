Fiji Time: 4:28 PM on Saturday 25 March

Ministry to award young entrepreneurs

VISHAAL KUMAR
Saturday, March 25, 2017

Update: 1:24PM THE Ministry of Youth and Sports is working overtime in getting the youths in the country involved in capacity development programs to enhance their skills and knowledge.

Currently the Ministry is engaged in two activities which are the review of the National Sports and Physical Activity Policy and the preparation towards the inaugural National Youth Entrepreneurs Awards.

This was revealed by the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry, Alison Burchell.

  "So far the review exercise, which is being carried via survey questionnaires is picking up really slow. The Ministry wishes to engage members of the public through the exercise and involve the majority of Fijians in the process," she said.

The review will end on 13 April and data and information gathered through the survey will assist in the formulation of a revised and improved policy that will promote inclusion and healthy living so enhancing sports prominence at every level of the community.

Meanwhile the Ministry has made a commitment to host an annual National Youth Entrepreneurship Award in their efforts to encourage and reward entrepreneurship among youths in Fiji.

The theme for the awards this year is 'Dream big, Make it Happen








