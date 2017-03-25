Fiji strengthens trade ties with PNG

Update: 12:48PM FIJI is ready to facilitate commercial imports of ox and palm corned beef from Papua New Guinea.
Minister for Industry, Trade, Tourism
and Lands, Faiyaz Siddiq Koya made the announcement yesterday following
discussions with Biosecurity Authority of Fiji (BAF).
Mr Koya said the pathway for Ox and Palm
Corned Beef, Trukai Rice and Lae Biscuit, is open, even for commercial
consignments.
He said BAF is ready to facilitate commercial
imports of Ox and Palm Corned Beef, Trukai Rice and Lae Biscuit into Fiji.
"We look forward to working with PNG Minister
for Trade, Hon Maru to deepen and strengthen trade ties between both the
countries", Mr Koya said.