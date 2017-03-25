Fiji Time: 4:28 PM on Saturday 25 March

Fiji strengthens trade ties with PNG

TALEBULA KATE
Saturday, March 25, 2017

Update: 12:48PM FIJI is ready to facilitate commercial imports of ox and palm corned beef from Papua New Guinea.

Minister for Industry, Trade, Tourism and Lands, Faiyaz Siddiq Koya made the announcement yesterday following discussions with Biosecurity Authority of Fiji (BAF). 

Mr Koya said the pathway for Ox and Palm Corned Beef, Trukai Rice and Lae Biscuit, is open, even for commercial consignments.

He said BAF is ready to facilitate commercial imports of Ox and Palm Corned Beef, Trukai Rice and Lae Biscuit into Fiji.

"We look forward to working with PNG Minister for Trade, Hon Maru to deepen and strengthen trade ties between both the countries", Mr Koya said.








