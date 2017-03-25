Opportunities at Marist

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:01PM EVERY player with the dream of donning the white jersey can make that happen at the 41st Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.

Fiji National 7s coach Gareth Baber said that while he was using the tournament to look at former players and current players who have been released to their clubs, to show form, he was excited to witness Fiji rugby at its best.

Baber said the tournament was phenomenal not only because of the sheer magnitude of the 64 team knockout competition but because it was a platform to witness various Fijian patterns of play.

Some of the pattern came to the fore because of the wet weather and others came in the geographical spread of the teams who fought to be one of Fiji Bitter Marist 7s top 20.

"I think every country in the world is jealous of that so for me its a great opportunity to see the players that im coaching in a very competitive environment in their home," Coach Baber said.

At the end of pool play, only seven teams remained unbeaten and two of them were island teams which did not have a national rep in its ranks.

"It rained a bit so it showed us a different style of rugby which was good. It was just a great opportunity to just see the strength of 7s rugby that is in Fiji. I have known that for a long time but to witness it standing here today is phenomenal, long may it continue," Baber said.

Baber, national trainer Nacani Cawanibuka and several key players were at the tournament to look for potential team mates.

"The ultimate objective is to keep up the pressure on everybody. We know that we haven't hit the sights we want to hit and we have to keep working towards that. There are some areas that we have to fix," the coach said.

"We were looking for new players with a point of difference to offer. We have seen some good players already and we are looking forward to seeing more."

Tournament organiser Lawrence Tikaram said the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s prided itself on being able to showcase raw talent and the best of Fiji in the 201 matches over two days.

"There are a lot of younger teams creeping into the top 20. I think the edge that the big teams have will be that they have a lot of quality game time together. These smaller rural teams have not had the chance for quality game time. But coming into big tournaments like this can be a lot of fun," Tikaram said.

"Our role will always be the same, that is to expose raw talent."

Coach Baber said he was looking to the tournament to help him make the final selection for Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia.

"Across the board, we are looking at anybody else who has an outstanding tournament and puts their hands up," Baber said.



