Uluinakau claims quarters spot

+ Enlarge this image Setareki Bituniyata of Uluinakau runs away from the defence at the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s yesterday. Picture: ATU RASEA

Update: 11:40AM ULUINAKAU walked all over First Light Taveuni II to claim their spot in the quarterfinals of the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.

The Uluinakau club's strong development plan shining through, the team communicated very well

National rep Seteraki Bituniyata scored the only try in the first half, one within seconds of play and the other just before the buzzer to lead Taveuni II 10-0.

Peni Kurusiga and Simione Nawaqa's tries in the second half brought score up to 20-0.

As if to clear any doubts, another late score on the buzzer stopped the clock for Taveuni 25-0.