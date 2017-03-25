Fiji Time: 4:28 PM on Saturday 25 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Uluinakau claims quarters spot

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, March 25, 2017

Update: 11:40AM ULUINAKAU walked all over First Light Taveuni II to claim their spot in the quarterfinals of the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.

The Uluinakau club's strong development plan shining through, the team communicated very well

National rep Seteraki Bituniyata scored the only try in the first half, one within seconds of play and the other just before the buzzer to lead Taveuni II 10-0.

Peni Kurusiga and Simione Nawaqa's tries in the second half brought score up to 20-0.

As if to clear any doubts, another late score on the buzzer stopped the clock for Taveuni 25-0.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65090.6319
JPY 54.714051.7140
GBP 0.38790.3799
EUR 0.45160.4396
NZD 0.69980.6668
AUD 0.64240.6174
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 3-way battle
  2. Sisters die in house fire
  3. Taveuni out of competition
  4. Marist prunes winners
  5. NFP dairy proposal rejected
  6. Dam gives way
  7. Baber updates 7s list
  8. Marist 7s: Tuwai's Newnet gets second semis spot
  9. Board clears air on land claims issue
  10. Ice impresses on sevens return

Top Stories this Week

  1. Shock after brutal attack Tuesday (21 Mar)
  2. Students sent home Tuesday (21 Mar)
  3. Man rapes wife, jailed Tuesday (21 Mar)
  4. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants Monday (20 Mar)
  5. 7s star told don't reoffend Friday (24 Mar)
  6. Landowners demand $20m compensation from State Thursday (23 Mar)
  7. RKS retains Tailevu Zone title Wednesday (22 Mar)
  8. Concerns over explicit online pictures Tuesday (21 Mar)
  9. QVS blue ribbon king to miss Coke Games Wednesday (22 Mar)
  10. Minister issues maternity benefits warning Tuesday (21 Mar)